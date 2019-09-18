Ralph Lauren Launches ‘Friends’ Collection Inspired By Rachel Green

Fashion brand Ralph Lauren launched a “Friends” inspired collection in honor of the 25th anniversary of the beloved sitcom.

The new collection features wear-to-work style clothing mostly based on Rachel Green’s fashion style, according to a report published Wednesday by Page Six.

Ralph Lauren Celebrates Friends’ 25th Anniversary with Capsule Collection and Central Perk Pop-Up https://t.co/OKfAHq2BCl — People (@people) September 18, 2019

Rachel Green, played by Jennifer Aniston, worked for the fashion designer in the show. The collection will be available online and in Ralph Lauren stores. Fans will also be able to purchase the merchandise at a pop-up shop in Central Park between Sept. 21 and 22. (RELATED: Jennifer Aniston Says All Members Of ‘Friends’ Cast Would Be Down For A Reunion)

Other pieces are based on the styles of Monica Geller, played by Courtney Love, and Lisa Kudrow’s character Phoebe Buffay. A purple coat similar to something Phoebe would have worn on the show has been priced at $2,998, while the designer included a pair of high-heeled boots similar to something Monica might have worn.

How to dress like ‘Friends’ most fashionable character. https://t.co/TS3xjaRbLP — etalk (@etalkCTV) September 18, 2019

The collection also includes pieces in leather, wool, plaid, velvet and cotton or cashmere turtlenecks.

I am very into this collection by Ralph Lauren. The prices are considerably higher than the average person can afford, but the inspiration for the styles will drive “Friends” fans crazy.

I’ve always wanted to rock looks similar to those of Rachel and Monica. This is a dream come true.