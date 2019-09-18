Taylor Swift Talks 2020 Election And Admits Since Trump Won She’s ‘Obsessed’ With Politics

Taylor Swift admits that since President Donald Trump won in 2016 she’s “obsessed” with politics and said that the only way Democrats can win in 2020 is if they stick together.

"Really, I keep trying to learn as much as I can about politics, and it's become something I'm now obsessed with, whereas before, I was living in this sort of political ambivalence, because the person I voted for had always won," the 29-year-old singer told Rollingstone magazine in a piece published Wednesday.

“We were in such an amazing time when [Barack] Obama was president because foreign nations respected us,” she added. “We were so excited to have this dignified person in the White House.”

Swift continued, "My first election was voting for him when he made it into office, and then voting to re-elect him. I think a lot of people are like me, where they just didn't really know that this could happen."

The “Shake It Off” hitmaker then went on to talk about how now she’s “just focused on the 2020 election. I’m really focused on it. I’m really focused on how I can help and not hinder.”

"Because I also don't want it to backfire again, because I do feel that the celebrity involvement with Hillary's [Clinton] campaign was used against her in a lot of ways," Swift said, before admitting that she regrets not getting more involved.

“I do think, as a party, we need to be more of a team,” the “Me!” hitmaker added, while explaining what Democrats need to do to win the 2020 election.

Swift continued, “With Republicans, if you’re wearing that red hat, you’re one of them. And if we’re going to do anything to change what’s happening, we need to stick together.”

“We need to stop dissecting why someone’s on our side or if they’re on our side in the right way or if they phrased it correctly,” she added. “We need to not have the right kind of Democrat and the wrong kind of Democrat. We need to just be like, ‘You’re a Democrat? Sick. Get in the car. We’re going to the mall.'”

Later in the piece she explained that she choose lines in her latest song, “Miss Americana & the Heartbreak Prince” to make a statement about our political climate.

“I have that line ‘I see the high-fives between the bad guys’ because not only are some really racist, horrific undertones now becoming overtones in our political climate, but the people who are representing those concepts and that way of looking at the world are celebrating loudly, and it’s horrific,” the “Bad Blood” singer responded.