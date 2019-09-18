Taylor Swift Calls Kanye West ‘Two Faced’ In Lengthy Article About On-Going Feud

That feud between Taylor Swift and Kanye West appears to be on-going after she called the rapper “two-faced” and more in a Rollingstone article.

The 29-year-old singer started out by saying that what the “world” didn’t know was the events that lead up to what started the feud. She said that behind the scenes she and West had been spending a lot of time together and she thought they were becoming “friends” after what happened at the MTV VMA’s in 2009, according to a Rollingstone magazine article published Wednesday. (RELATED: Taylor Swift’s ‘Reputation Stadium Tour’ Hits Netflix And Here’s What Everyone Is Saying)

“I started to feel like we reconnected, which felt great for me — because all I ever wanted my whole career after that thing happened in 2009 was for him to respect me,” Swift explained. “When someone doesn’t respect you so loudly and says you literally don’t deserve to be here — I just so badly wanted that respect from him, and I hate that about myself, that I was like, ‘This guy who’s antagonizing me, I just want his approval.'”(RELATED: Joe Jonas After Hearing Taylor Swift Apologize For Putting Him On Blast: ‘It Feels Nice’)

“But that’s where I was,” she added. “And so we’d go to dinner and stuff. And I was so happy, because he would say really nice things about my music. It just felt like I was healing some childhood rejection or something from when I was 19.”

Swift continued, while explaining that that’s when the “2015 VMAs” came around and Kanye called her up because he was going to be getting the Vanguard Award.

“But he called me up, maybe a week or so before the event, and we had maybe over an hour long conversation, and he’s like, ‘I really, really would like for you to present this Vanguard Award to me, this would mean so much to me,’ and went into all the reasons why it means so much, because he can be so sweet. He can be the sweetest.”

“And I was so stoked that he asked me that.”

The “Lover” hitmaker then went on to explain after she “wrote this speech up” for him, West changed his tune and accused MTV of inviting her to present the award so the network could get higher ratings.

“And I’m standing in the audience with my arm around his wife, and this chill ran through my body,” Swift said. “I realized he is so two-faced.”

“That he wants to be nice to me behind the scenes, but then he wants to look cool, get up in front of everyone and talk shit,” she added. “And I was so upset. He wanted me to come talk to him after the event in his dressing room. I wouldn’t go. So then he sent this big, big thing of flowers the next day to apologize.”

Taylor said she decided she didn’t want to be on “bad terms again” with him so she opted to move past it and explained that she did speak to the rapper about his single “Famous,” but that she was done with him when she heard the song lyric, “me and Taylor might still have sex.”

“And then when I heard the song, I was like, ‘I’m done with this. If you want to be on bad terms, let’s be on bad terms, but just be real about it,'” the “Me!” hitmaker said. “And then he literally did the same thing to Drake.”

“He [West] gravely affected the trajectory of Drake’s family and their lives,” she added. “It’s the same thing. Getting close to you, earning your trust, detonating you. I really don’t want to talk about it anymore because I get worked up, and I don’t want to just talk about negative shit all day, but it’s the same thing. Go watch Drake talk about what happened. [West denied any involvement in Pusha-T’s revelation of Drake’s child and apologized for sending ‘negative energy’ toward Drake.]”