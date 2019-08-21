Taylor Swift Says She Will ‘Absolutely’ Rerecord Her Old Songs Following Scooter Braun Drama

Taylor Swift said she “absolutely” plans to rerecord some of her earliest hits following the drama with Scooter Braun over the purchase of her master recordings.

The 29-year-old singer confirmed her plans during an interview for “CBS News Sunday Morning” set to air this Sunday when asked if she had a plan to regain control of the recordings after making it publicly known that she wasn’t happy with the music mogul, per Deadline in a piece published Wednesday. (RELATED: Taylor Swift’s ‘Reputation Stadium Tour’ Hits Netflix And Here’s What Everyone Is Saying)

“Might you do that?” reporter Tracy Smith asked the “Me!” hitmaker

“Oh yeah,” Swift replied.

“That’s a plan?” Smith then inquired.

“Yeah, absolutely,” the “Shake It Off” singer declared.

It comes following reports earlier this summer that Swift’s original masters to her old recordings had been acquired by Braun, who got them when he bought Scott Borchetta’s Big Machine Label group. (RELATED: Joe Jonas After Hearing Taylor Swift Apologize For Putting Him On Blast: ‘It Feels Nice’)

“All I could think about was the incessant, manipulative bullying I’ve received at his hands for years,” Taylor wrote on social media.

According to the Los Angeles Times:

Swift’s spokeswoman could not be reached immediately for comment. No details were offered on whether that constitutes some, most or all of the six studio albums and nearly four dozen singles — 19 of which have reached the top 10 of Billboard’s Hot 100 chart — she has put out since her 2006 debut album, “Taylor Swift,” was released when she was just 16.

However, Swift’s plans might hit a snag because recording contracts reportedly include restrictions against an artist rerecording songs under one label under contract for a certain length of time.

“Typically it’s a period of five years, sometimes much more,” Ed McPherson of Los Angeles-based McPherson LLP told the outlet. “But she has some of the best legal representation in the business, so I would expect she has some kind of clout to get around that.”