Beto O’Rourke Sends Out Fundraising Email Ripping Chuck Schumer On Guns

Former Democratic Texas Rep. Beto O’Rourke called out Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer Thursday in a fundraising email after Schumer claimed that nobody in his caucus supports O’Rourke’s buy-back plan.

The Democratic leader attempted to distance himself from O’Rourke’s plan Wednesday as congressional leadership negotiates a gun control deal with the White House, saying “I don’t know of any other Democrat who agrees with Beto O’Rourke.”

O’Rourke and his team fired back Thursday, saying polls show support for his plan. (RELATED: Beto O’Rourke Says America Was ‘Founded On White Supremacy’)

“With respect to the Minority Leader, a recent Monmouth University poll found that nearly 70% of Democrats support Beto’s mandatory buyback for assault weapons. A Washington Post poll found 74% of Democrats support it,” the email said (emphasis theirs).

It’s not clear what exact polls O’Rourke was referring to, but a Monmouth poll published in September showed that 53% of respondents opposed a buyback program, while just 43% supported it. (RELATED: Beto O’Rourke Claims The World Has 10 Years Left To Act On Climate Change)

O’Rourke also said in the email that polling on the issue does not matter to him.

“Beto would support this even if it weren’t popular, because this is about doing the right thing to end our nation’s gun violence epidemic,” the email states.

Polls also could indicate that O’Rourke’s plan has not helped him gain traction in a crowded Democratic primary field, with most polls showing O’Rourke pulling just 1 or 2%.