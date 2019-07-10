Beto O’Rourke Says America Was ‘Founded On White Supremacy’

Former Democratic Texas Rep. Beto O’Rourke levied some harsh criticism towards the country he is seeking to lead.

During a campaign stop in Nashville, Tennessee over the weekend, the 2020 presidential candidate told a group of immigrants and refugees that America was founded on white supremacy and that the country remains institutionally racist today. (RELATED: Top Beto O’Rourke Aides Leave Campaign)

“This country was founded on white supremacy,” O’Rourke said. “Every single institution and structure that we have in this country still reflects the legacy of slavery and segregation and Jim Crow and suppression even in our democracy.”

O’Rourke has made racial justice and open immigration policies a pillar of his presidential campaign. The former lawmaker supports decriminalizing illegal immigration, tearing down existing border fencing, and amnesty for illegal immigrants currently living in the country. Additionally, O’Rourke has stated that its time for the U.S. to “take a hard look” at slavery reparations. (RELATED: Beto Calls Netanyahu A ‘Racist’ Who Doesn’t Represent The ‘True Will’ Of Israelis)

Once believed to be a front-runner for the Democratic presidential contest following a Senate campaign, O’Rourke’s team has hit lagging poll numbers.

A CNN poll released after the first round of Democratic presidential debates showed O’Rourke polling at 3%.