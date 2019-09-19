Watch Blake Lively In The Trailer For ‘The Rhythm Section’

Blake Lively’s new movie “The Rhythm Section” looks absolutely awesome.

The plot of the film, according to IMDB, is, “A woman seeks revenge against those who orchestrated a plane crash that killed her family.”

Yeah, if that doesn’t already have you fired up, then the fact Jude Law is also in the cast should really get you going. (RELATED: The Trailer For ‘Westworld‘ Season 3 Has Been Released. It’s Absolutely Insane)

Judging from the trailer, there are going to be a ton of bodies that hit the ground in this one. Watch the awesome preview below.

This looks awesome. I’m already very pro-Blake Lively because she’s a great actress and she’s also a certified smoke.

I don’t know a single guy who isn’t a fan. Now, put here in a movie about murdering bad guys, and you can snatch the money out of my wallet as fast as possible.

There’s zero chance I’m missing this one. Lively is just going to be out there taking revenge on people, and I’m here for every second of it.

Sure, she might be dressing down for the film, but I think I’ll still survive. After all, I’m here for the acting, gentlemen.

You can catch it in theaters Jan. 31, 2020. Sound off in the comments with your thoughts on the trailer. My guess is most of you are amped like I am.