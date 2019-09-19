Colin Cowherd Asks Urban Meyer About Joe Burrow, Seems Unaware He Used To Play For Ohio State

Colin Cowherd had an awkward conversation with former Ohio State coach Urban Meyer about LSU quarterback Joe Burrow.

Burrow, who is currently dominating with the Tigers, transferred out of Ohio State when he lost the quarterback battle to future first round pick Dwayne Haskins. It was a relatively big storyline in the world of college football when it happened. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Joe Burrow (@joe_burrow10) on Aug 31, 2019 at 8:54am PDT

However, the famous sports pundit apparently never heard about it or even knew the LSU star used to play for the Buckeyes. On his FS1 show “The Herd” on Wednesday, he asked Meyer if he knew Burrow, and then asked “how’d he get out of Ohio?”

Yes, Colin Cowherd asked Urban Meyer how a guy who played for him for multiple seasons got out of the state. It’s almost like he had no idea at all that Joe Burrow was once upon a time a quarterback at Ohio State.

You can watch the whole clip below.

Asking Urban Meyer if he knows Joe Burrow and why he didn’t go to Ohio State sure is something pic.twitter.com/7UGH1S6iSU — The Solid Verbal (@SolidVerbal) September 18, 2019

Colin, my man, not a great look at all. The most basic research would have shown Burrow used to be on OSU’s depth chart at quarterback.

I can understand asking a coach how well he knew a player because there are so many players on a college football roster.

The head coach doesn’t know everybody super well. However, there’s no excuse for asking how Burrow got out of Ohio.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Joe Burrow (@joe_burrow10) on Sep 8, 2019 at 8:29am PDT

Cowherd clearly had no idea Burrow was ever even on the team. It was embarrassing to say the least.

As for Burrow, he’s lighting the world of college football on fire, and it’s been a ton of fun to watch. LSU’s offense is electric under his leadership.

It should be a lot of fun to see how they can do against Alabama. Maybe Cowherd will ask “whatever happened to Jalen Hurts” when he watches that game.