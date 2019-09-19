House Hearing Erupts After Republican Confronts Al Sharpton Over Anti-Semitic, Anti-White Remarks

A House Judiciary Committee hearing on policing erupted Thursday after GOP Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz confronted Al Sharpton over anti-Semitic and anti-white remarks he has allegedly made throughout his career.

During the hearing, Gaetz used his allotted time to read quotes attributed to Sharpton about Jewish people, whites and some blacks.

“Have you ever referred to members of the Jewish faith as ‘white interlopers’ or ‘diamond merchants?'” Gaetz asked at one point during a tense back-and-forth.

“No sir, I referred to one in Harlem, an individual,” Sharpton acknowledged.

Sharpton also said he did not recall quotes attributed to him regarding “crackers” and “homos.”

WATCH:

“But I have said things about blacks and whites. I’m glad you made it clear that I don’t only attack whites. Thank you for that,” Sharpton said.

“What I was saying was clearly that I have disagreed with blacks and whites. I have used language graphically sometimes to do so, some of which I have grown beyond. But none of which shows anything other than I am an equal-opportunity attacker.”

Gaetz, who like Sharpton is known for his combative style, also pressed the MSNBC host over payments he received from his charity, the National Action Network, to distribute his book.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.