REPORT: USC President ‘Wants Nothing To Do With Urban Meyer’

USC president Carol Folt apparently isn’t a big fan of Urban Meyer.

There’s been a ton of speculation that the former Ohio State coach would be the man tapped to take over the Trojans if Clay Helton gets fired.

However, Folt is apparently not a supporter. College football expert Brook Melchior said on the FanCred podcast, “In the last two days, I’ve been canvasing my sources locally here in Los Angeles and I’ve been told Folt wants nothing to do with Urban Meyer,” according to Saturday Tradition. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

You can watch the entire podcast below.

I don’t care whether the USC president is a fan of Urban Meyer or not. If Clay Helton gets fired and Meyer wants the job, then it’s his.

It’s that simple. USC would be lucky to have the three-time national champion. It pains me to say that as a Wisconsin fan, but it’s the truth.

Meyer is one hell of a football coach.

USC has fallen off from where the program should be. You know the man who could get them back to the top? It’d have to be a man who has won everywhere he’s gone and that’s what Meyer has done in spades.

The president of USC can reportedly hate Urban Meyer or dislike him all they want. It doesn’t matter. Football is king, and he knows how to win.

If Helton gets fired, expect Meyer to get a series of phone calls from the people involved with the Trojans.