Kim Kardashian And Kanye West In Trouble With Wyoming Officials For Harassing Animals

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have found themselves in trouble again, this time with state officials with the Wyoming Game and Fish Department, over a video they took at their new ranch.

It all comes after the 38-year-old reality star posted a video from their weekend trip to the western state showing her and West driving alongside what looks like pronghorns, also known as American antelope, according to Fox News in a piece published Friday. (RELATED: Report: Khloe Kardashian Wants To Marry Tristan Thompson Following Cheating Accusations)

In the clip, the reality star and her 42-year-old rapper husband can be seen driving down the range with Kim telling him to be careful and that he’s scaring the animals. (RELATED: Kylie Jenner Pleads With Khloé And Kim Kardashian To Not ‘Bully’ Jordyn Woods Following Cheating Scandal)

The report explained that the animals indeed do appear to be upset by their presence and ran away from the moving vehicle very quickly.

The post then caught the attention of the fish and game department who told the outlet that a person was sent to the ranch to inform them of the “laws prohibiting the harassment of animals in the state,” per a spokesperson.

TMZ has since reported that sources close to the celebrity couple explained that they were just driving along when they encountered the antelope, and that the video ended before Kanye slowed down to allow the animals time to pass safely.

Kim and West appear to have gotten away with a warning, with no formal complaint issued. But fines for such infractions can run as high $435.