PREVIEW: Wisconsin Is Going To Obliterate Michigan In Football On Saturday

My friends, we’re a day out from Michigan’s inevitable annihilation at the hands of Wisconsin on Saturday in Madison.

On Saturday, the Wolverines and Badgers will meet to do battle on the field at Camp Randall. Everybody I know back home, is ready to get the city rocking. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

This is what we live for Chapter 3: Power#OnWisconsin pic.twitter.com/ppsb8unyIM — Wisconsin Football (@BadgerFootball) September 19, 2019

It’s pure electricity in the 608 right now, and it’s not even game day yet. We’re a day out, and the city is on fire for this game.

My Badgers have rolled through USF and CMU. That’s all fun and good, but it’s time to start playing with live ammunition.

The days of shooting dummy rounds at the range are over. It’s time for actual combat and we’re busting out everything in our arsenal.

Wisconsin isn’t knocking on doors anymore. We’re wiring up the frames with C4 and hitting a detonator. The days of politeness are over, and that all starts today when Jonathan Taylor, Quintez Cephus, Jack Coan and company steamroll Jim Harbaugh and the Wolverines.

This team is going to make a statement Saturday, and it’s a statement that should send shockwaves through the sport.

Wisconsin has arrived and we’re here to stay.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wisconsin Football (@badgerfootball) on Sep 18, 2019 at 3:02pm PDT

I know Michigan fans carry themselves with all the confidence in the world, despite having almost no accomplishments to show for it.

We’ll see what kind of ego they have crawling back to Ann Arbor by the weekend. Something tells me Jim Harbaugh will be wishing he was anywhere else on the planet by the time the second quarter rolls around in Madison.

It’s going to get ugly, folks. Tune in at noon EST on Fox to watch the slaughter unfold. I know I’m certainly looking forward to it.

Go, Badgers, go!