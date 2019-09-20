Report: Ben Carson’s Concern For Transgender People In Women’s Homeless Shelters Offends HUD Staffers

HUD is in the midst of a formulating a policy that would allow federally funded shelters to separate the sexes on a strictly biological basis if the managers of those facilities think it would violate safety concerns of religious beliefs to allow biological men to room with biological women.

The key line in the proposed rule states: “The proposed rule permits Shelter Providers to consider a range of factors in making such determination, including privacy, safety, practical concerns, religious beliefs, any relevant considerations under civil rights and nondiscrimination authorities, the individual’s sex as reflected in official government documents, as well as the gender which a person identifies with.” (RELATED: Human Rights Campaign Accuses Carson Of Being A Segregationist)

Carson has defended this proposal by saying he needs to “make sure everybody is treated fairly.” In the past, the doctor has derided political correctness for “destroying our nation.”

But according to one source who spoke to the Post, Carson has used insulting and dismissive terminology when referring to transgender people.

“His overall tone is dismissive and joking about these people,” the official told the Post. “It’s disrespectful of the people we are trying to serve.”

One HUD official strongly objected to that charge, sending a statement to the Post that read: “The Secretary does not use derogatory language to refer to transgender individuals. Any reporting to the contrary is false.”