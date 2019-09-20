REVIEW: ‘American Horror Story: 1984’ Gets Off To A Strong Start In Premiere, Is Primed For Success

“American Horror Story” is officially back, and the premiere of “1984” on FX didn’t disappoint one bit.

I’d been looking forward to the return of “AHS” for months, and I had a feeling that season nine would blow us all away. (RELATED: Watch ‘American Horror Story: 1984’ Teaser Trailer)

My friends, I finally banged out the premiere and it didn’t disappoint one bit. Not only did it not disappoint, but I’d argue that it was the best season premiere since at least the first three seasons.

My expectations were sky high, and they were easily met with the premiere. The concept is very simple for this season.

A bunch of drugged up, sex fueled, booze driven, young adults are counselors at Camp Redwood years after a massacre took place there.

The lone survivor is now running the place, and that’s where things get good. Mr. Jingles, the man responsible for the killing, has escaped from his insane asylum and is on the loose to kill again.

If you’re not already juiced up, then you just don’t know great content when it’s staring you in the face.

So far, the show has everything we were hoping for. It’s got the suspense, it’s got the mind twisting elements, it’s got the violence, it’s got the sex, and it’s got everything else.

Emma Roberts’ role seems to be that of the innocent and inquisitive one, who will likely be tasked with saving everybody else as they’re killed off while having sex and drinking.

I can get behind that movement.

I also loved the heavy 1980s vibe in the show that you felt in horror movies back in the day. “Stranger Things” really proved that people love nostalgic stuff.

“AHS: 1984” has that in spades.

If you haven’t already watched “AHS: 1984,” then I suggest you start right away. The show had some down years, but season nine has taken us back to the top through one episode.

Tune in next week to find out what happens next!