Watch The Preview For ‘American Horror Story: 1984’ Episode ‘Mr. Jingles’

The upcoming episode of “American Horror Story: 1984” looks like it’s going to be awesome.

The plot of episode two of season nine, according to FX’s YouTube description, is, “Darkness descends upon the camp. Although it’s lights out, evil has no curfew.”

We got off to a hot start when the new season premiered this past week, and we won’t slow down one bit this Wednesday, judging from the new preview. (RELATED: REVIEW: ‘American Horror Story: 1984’ Gets Off To A Strong Start In Premiere, Is Primed For Success)

Give the preview for “Mr. Jingles” a watch below. It’ll have fans excited.

I can’t wait to see what we get going forward in “1984.” Again, the premiere was peak “AHS,” and that should have fans juiced.

We’ve had some great seasons, and we’ve had some very bad ones. Now, it looks like “1984” will take us back to the top of the mountain.

I honestly couldn’t be more excited.

Plus, we all know Emma Roberts is a bit of a smoke, and we always love to see her on screen. There’s no doubt about that at all.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Emma Roberts (@emmaroberts) on Sep 19, 2019 at 1:55pm PDT

Tune in Wednesday night on FX to see what happens. You know I’ll be watching.