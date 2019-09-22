Former Ole Miss And Texas Quarterback Jevan Snead Found Dead

Former Ole Miss and Texas quarterback Jevan Snead was found dead over the weekend at the age of 32.

Police are investigating Snead’s death and do not believe foul play was involved, according to a report from the Austin American-Statesman. (RELATED: Former NFL Running Back Cedric Benson Dies)

Snead enrolled at the University of Texas in 2006 as a big-time recruit, but lost the starting job that year to Colt McCoy. Snead then transferred to Ole Miss, where led the Rebels to some of their biggest successes in the modern history of the program. (RELATED: Ole Miss Is Being Forced To Vacate 33 Wins From 2010 To 2016)

Snead was Ole Miss’ starting quarterback for the 2008 and 2009 seasons, leading them to back to back Cotton Bowl victories during those two seasons. Snead’s most memorable moment came in Sept. 2008 when he led the Rebels to a road victory over Tim Tebow and the eventual national champion Florida Gators. It was Florida’s only loss of the year. Snead also led Ole Miss to back-to-back wins over rival LSU.

Snead was one of the most exciting SEC football players of my childhood and seemed like a great guy. It’s terribly tragic to see him go so young.

May he rest in peace.