Emmys Takes A Dig At Felicity Huffman Over College Admission Scandal

Comedian Thomas Lennon took a swipe during the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards at actress Felicity Huffman for her involvement in the college admission scandal.

“It’s not bragging if you’re fleabaging,” Lennon started out, while referring to how many awards the series took home in the comedy categories at the awards ceremony, according to E! News in a piece published Sunday. (RELATED: Report: Felicity Huffman Deletes Post About Being A ‘Good Enough’ Mom Following College Admission Scam Arrest)

WATCH:

Watch Thomas Lennon (@thomaslennon) take a dig at former lead actress winner Felicity Huffman at the #Emmys pic.twitter.com/A4rFJWMdfi — Hollywood Reporter (@THR) September 23, 2019

“The producers have asked me to give a special shoutout any of our previous lead actress winners who are watching tonight from prison,” he added. “Hopefully those two weeks are gonna fly right by. Keep your chin up.”(RELATED: Felicity Huffman Pleads Guilty In College Admissions Scandal)

The 56-year-old actress previously took home the Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series for her role in “Desperate Housewives” in 2005, per Fox News. (RELATED: Lori Loughlin’s Daughter Bragged About Going To School To Party)

The comments came after Huffman was sentenced earlier this month to 14 days in prison with a year on probation and a fine of $30,000. She also must serve 250 hours of community service.

“I accept the court’s decision today without reservation,” the actress shared at the time in a statement. “I have always been prepared to accept whatever punishment Judge Talwani imposed. I broke the law. I have admitted that and I pleaded guilty to this crime. There are no excuses or justifications for my actions. Period.”

Huffman pleaded guilty in May to mail fraud and honest services mail fraud for allegedly paying $15,000 to raise her daughter’s SAT score, as previously reported.

She has until October 25 to self-report to a facility chosen by the Federal Bureau of Prisons.