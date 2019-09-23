Michigan Fan Goes Viral For Smashing Jim Harbaugh Bobble Head After Losing To Wisconsin

One Michigan fan didn’t take losing to Wisconsin well at all.

Following the Wolverines losing 35-14 to my Badgers in a glorious game on Saturday, a fan went viral when @EspnDrunk posted a video of him smashing a Jim Harbaugh bobble head.

"We deserve better than this, Jim. So, you're paying the price today, pal," the man said into the camera moments before crushing the bobble head with a golf club.

He followed that up by hitting the remains with a sledgehammer. Watch the laugh-out-loud video below.

Michigan Man is fed up pic.twitter.com/q7HPMbWsZu — ESPN Drunk (@EspnDrunk) September 21, 2019

You just hate to see it! You just hate to see Michigan fans get routinely disappointed, cut down, deflated and crushed after having such high expectations.

Just kidding! Give me all the tears Michigan fans can muster up!

That right there is a man with a broken spirit. That’s a man who bought into everything Michigan and Harbaugh have been selling the past few years.

That’s a man who believed the Wolverines were the real deal. Instead, his squad got embarrassed on national television and he then made the rounds on Twitter for taking out his frustration on a Jim Harbaugh bobble head.

This is the kind of content I live for. This is what gets me out of bed in the morning.

The sad thing is, he’s far from the only Michigan fan who feels this way. I had talks with multiple Michigan fans following the humiliating loss.

They’re all done with Harbaugh. This was the final straw for all of them. They’ve had enough, and they don’t care who knows it.

It seems like the charade is finally over, and I don’t blame Michigan fans one bit. They were told they’d be a championship caliber team.

Instead, they’re getting routinely embarrassed. A change is coming, and it’s likely coming sooner than later.