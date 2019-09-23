Mike Gundy Tears Into ‘Jack***’ Journalist Over T. Boone Pickens

Oklahoma State head coach Mike Gundy ripped a journalist Monday during a conference call.

The reporter asked if late philanthropist and major Oklahoma State supporter T. Boone Pickens had left Gundy a gift card for a haircut in his Will. Gundy did not take to kindly to the question and called the reporter a “jack***.”

“Don’t hurt the real journalism world,” Gundy said. “It’s jacka**es like you that cause problems, and they shouldn’t even let you call in. Do you wanna talk football? We’ll talk football.”

“Ok, thank you,” the coach replied. (RELATED: College Football Coach Has Must-Watch Rant About The Stupidity Of Social Media)

“You bet,” Gundy said.

Gundy, of course, has been rocking his famous mullet for the last few years and said earlier this year at Big 12 media days that he had no plans to cut it off, nor should he. The mullet is a national treasure and one of the reasons he’s arguably the coolest coach in the sport.

Now, did Gundy overreact to the question? Probably.

But, it was a really dumb question, and this reporter should be ashamed for wasting everybody’s time. I don’t know who this guy is, but he should just focus on doing his job instead of being a comedian and asking silly questions like these.