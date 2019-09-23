Philadelphia Hero Who Helped Save Kids From Burning Building Slams Eagles Receiver Nelson Agholor

A heroic Philadelphia man who caught kids being thrown out of a burning building used his moment of fame to rip Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Nelson Agholor.

The fire erupted Monday morning, but no serious injuries have been reported thanks in part to this heroic man who provided a soundbite for the ages during an interview following the fire.

“My man just started throwing babies out the window, we was catching them … unlike Agholor,” the man said.

OMG, when Philly fans are mad about football, it is all consuming. Even in a fire rescue! “My man just started throwing babies out the window, we was catching them…unlike Agholor.” (good news-no serious injuries reported) https://t.co/CqVjwI6ZHc — Karen Travers (@karentravers) September 23, 2019

Agholor dropped multiple passes in recent weeks, including in the Eagles latest loss, suffered at home and by a score of 27-24 to the Detroit Lions. The Eagles are now 1-2 on the season. Agholor dropped a potential game-winning touchdown pass the week before against the Atlanta Falcons. (RELATED: Eagles Player Has Hilarious Response To Atrocious Officiating In Game Against Cowboys)

Eagles star quarterback Carson Wentz was without two of his top receivers Sunday as Alshon Jeffrey and DeSean Jackson are recovering from injuries. That means the team is having to rely on Agholor and other inexperienced receivers to make up for the lost production.

Eagles fans can only hope that his man’s words can inspire him.