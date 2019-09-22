HIGHLIGHTS: Detroit Lions Beat The Philadelphia Eagles 27-24

The Detroit Lions improved to 2-0-1 on the season after beating the Philadelphia Eagles 27-24 on Sunday.

It was ugly as all hell. In fact, it was brutal to watch at certain times in the game. In classic Detroit fashion, we gave up a blocked field goal in the closing moments and damn near let Philly right back in it.

Fortunately, we were able to gut it out and get another win.

FIELD GOAL BLOCK pic.twitter.com/j663C4mz5t — The Checkdown (@thecheckdown) September 22, 2019

It just can’t ever be easy for the Detroit Lions. We apparently have to make it as ugly as humanly possible.

It was ugly against the Chargers, it was ugly today and it was ugly in our tie with Arizona. We just cant make things easy, but at least we’re winning. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The old Detroit Lions would be making things difficult and we’d be losing.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Detroit Lions (@detroitlionsnfl) on Sep 22, 2019 at 12:41pm PDT

I really do like this Lions team. Again, it’s always ugly, but our identity is that of an ugly, tough and gritty team at this point in time.

That’s an identity I can get down with. Three weeks in and we’re second in the NFC North. Is it where I want to be? No, but we’re headed in a great direction.

I can’t wait to see what the Lions do against the Chiefs next week. We’re going to learn a lot about this team when we square up against Patrick Mahomes and company.

Can’t wait to watch it unfold!