The Truth About The Gun Show ‘Loophole’

After nearly every mass shooting, left-leaning media pundits and Democratic politicians call for two things: expanded background checks for anyone who purchases a firearm, and the closure of the gun show loophole.

The merits of expanded background checks have been argued over countless hours by liberal and conservative thinkers, but the second proposal often receives little more than the obligatory mention in the debate over gun control. Liberals argue that gun shows present a dangerous opportunity for nefarious individuals to purchase weapons with which to carry out mass shootings without the safety of a background check.

However, closing the so-called gun show loophole would not have prevented any of the major mass shootings that have wracked the United States in the past twenty years, and the frequent refrain that the gun show loophole presents a major threat to Americans’ safety is totally unfounded, based on the data available.

In fact, there is nothing special about the gun show venue in U.S. law. If a citizen purchases a gun from a licensed FFL (Federal Firearm License) dealer at a gun show, that citizen is still required by law to undergo a background check. Similarly, if a citizen purchases a gun from another citizen from a different state who is not an FFL dealer, the customer must go through a background check. However, most gun show transactions are between private individuals who are from the same state, so they are not required to pass a background check to complete the transaction. Under both the National Firearms Act and the Brady Handgun Violence Prevention Act, private sales between individuals that do not cross state lines do not require a background check, no matter where the transaction takes place.

However, several states, including California, New York, Colorado, and Washington, have passed state laws that require a background check by a licensed FFL dealer for all gun transactions, including private ones between two individuals. (RELATED: New jersey Governor’s Executive Order Tramples On Rights Of The Firearms Industry)

The debate over the gun show loophole emerged after the Columbine High School massacre in 1999. Three of the guns used in the shooting were obtained at a gun show. However, the perpetrators of the shooting, Eric Harris and Dylan Klebold, did not purchase the guns at the gun show. Because they were too young to legally purchase a firearm — both were seventeen when the guns were purchased — they convinced a friend to purchase the guns for them.

Even if universal background checks encompassing private transactions at gun shows were in place at the time, there is no evidence that the friend who purchased the guns for Harris and Klebold would have failed the background check. The friend, Robyn Anderson, was investigated by authorities after the shooting, and they determined that she had no prior knowledge of the shooters’ plans. Ultimately, no charges were filed against her.

Soon after the Columbine shooting, Senate Democrats introduced a bill that would require a background check for purchases made at a gun show. It passed the Senate with Vice President Al Gore’s tiebreaking vote, but the bill failed in the House.

Similar efforts to close down the gun show loophole erupted after the Virginia Tech shooting in 2007. However, the Virginia Tech shooter obtained his firearms from a licensed Virginia gun shop and passed his background check. Though then-Democratic Virginia Governor Tim Kaine called on the Virginia state legislature to end the gun show loophole, but the measure ultimately introduced failed to pass. (RELATED: Graham Announces Gun Confiscation ‘Red Flag’ Legislation Backed By Trump)

The gun show loophole was also a topic of major debate after the 2012 Aurora, Colorado movie theater shooting and the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary shooting. However, the Aurora shooter purchased his weapons from a gun dealer and passed his background check. Adam Lanza, the Sandy Hook shooter, used weapons purchased by his mother from a gun dealership.

More recently, Stephen Paddock, the perpetrator of the 2017 Las Vegas shooting, passed 33 background checks for the weapons he purchased over the course of a year leading up to the attack. The Parkland, Florida shooter, Nikolas Cruz, also passed a background check when he purchased the rifle he used in the shooting from a licensed Florida gun dealer.

Police reported that the August, 2019 El Paso shooter obtained his gun legally. They have not announced when or where it was purchased. The Dayton, Ohio shooter, who orchestrated his attack the same weekend as the El Paso shooter, purchased his weapon from Texas and picked it up from a licensed Ohio dealership. The Odessa-Midland shooter, who carried out his attack in late August 2019 failed a background check when he attempted to buy a gun in 2014. He obtained his weapon through a private sale, but the sale was not at a gun show.

The gun show loophole also does not significantly contribute to other gun-involved crime. The Bureau of Justice Statistics conducted a survey in 2016 that asked prison inmates who used firearms during their crimes where they obtained their weapons. Only 0.8% of inmates surveyed responded that they acquired the firearm used in their crime from a gun show. For comparison, 10.1% responded that they purchased a gun at a private gun shop, 25.3% said they obtained a firearm from through a private transaction with an individual or family member, and 43.2% said that they bought their gun on the black market. (RELATED: The Background Check Fallacy: Nothing Happens When A Criminal Fails)

In 2011, the University of Pennsylvania released a study on data collected from over 3,400 gun shows in California and Texas. According to the study, there was no evidence that gun shows had an impact on either the gun homicide rate in the areas studied or other crime categories.

There is not a single instance of a perpetrator of a major mass shooting purchasing his weapons from a gun show in the past twenty years. The so-called threat of individuals being able to purchase weapons at a gun show and not be required to undergo a background check is false. If an individual buys a gun from a FFL dealer or an individual from a different state at a gun show, the customer must still undergo a background check for the transaction to be legal. Otherwise, an individual purchasing a firearm from another individual from the same state at a gun show is no different than the individual purchasing a gun from another individual anywhere else — both are perfectly legal.

Arguments to specifically close the gun show loophole after every major mass shooting are unsupported by the data gathered on mass shootings and gun crime in general, and no gun show-specific legislation would have prevented any of the major mass shootings of the past two decades.