Antonio Brown Returns To College As His NFL Career Appears To Be Over

Antonio Brown is headed back to college.

The former Patriots and Steelers wide receiver posted on his Instagram that he was taking some classes, and Ian Rapoport confirmed Monday afternoon that he’s enrolled in online classes at Central Michigan.

Going back to school might not be the worst idea of AB’s. Judging from the alleged emails he sent that were revealed in his civil rape case, he could certainly use a punch up in the spelling and sentence-construction department. (RELATED: Antonio Brown Says He ‘Will Not Be Playing In The NFL Anymore’)

Imagine being in a class with Antonio Brown. Even better, try imagining him being in your group project.

He has wildly erratic behavior, seems to go off the handle on a semi-regular basis and now can no longer hold down a job in the NFL.

That’s certainly not the type of guy I’d want anywhere near me in an education setting.

 

The good news for AB is that he’s about to have a ton of free time on his hands because there doesn’t appear to be a single NFL team interested in Brown’s talents.

Not only is the NFL not currently interested, but the XFL might be out too. You know things are bad when a league that hasn’t even started yet doesn’t want to sign him.

 

I can’t wait to see the grades this guy gets in his classes. That’s the kind of content the internet is absolutely craving.