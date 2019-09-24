Antonio Brown Returns To College As His NFL Career Appears To Be Over

Antonio Brown is headed back to college.

The former Patriots and Steelers wide receiver posted on his Instagram that he was taking some classes, and Ian Rapoport confirmed Monday afternoon that he’s enrolled in online classes at Central Michigan.

Free agent WR Antonio Brown, who posted on Instagram that he’s going back to school, is currently enrolled in online degree completion coursework at Central Michigan University, the school confirmed to @nflnetwork’s @HollowClay. His online courses began last week. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 23, 2019

Going back to school might not be the worst idea of AB’s. Judging from the alleged emails he sent that were revealed in his civil rape case, he could certainly use a punch up in the spelling and sentence-construction department. (RELATED: Antonio Brown Says He ‘Will Not Be Playing In The NFL Anymore’)

These are the emails Antonio Brown allegedly sent to his accuser in the rape court. pic.twitter.com/hGHEbiY8F6 — Nick Underhill (@nick_underhill) September 11, 2019

Imagine being in a class with Antonio Brown. Even better, try imagining him being in your group project.

He has wildly erratic behavior, seems to go off the handle on a semi-regular basis and now can no longer hold down a job in the NFL.

That’s certainly not the type of guy I’d want anywhere near me in an education setting.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Boomin (@ab) on Sep 21, 2019 at 8:52am PDT

The good news for AB is that he’s about to have a ton of free time on his hands because there doesn’t appear to be a single NFL team interested in Brown’s talents.

Not only is the NFL not currently interested, but the XFL might be out too. You know things are bad when a league that hasn’t even started yet doesn’t want to sign him.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Boomin (@ab) on Aug 16, 2019 at 8:17pm PDT

I can’t wait to see the grades this guy gets in his classes. That’s the kind of content the internet is absolutely craving.