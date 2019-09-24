Obsessed Miley Cyrus Fan Arrested At Her Concert, Allegedly Wants To ‘Impregnate’ Singer

An obsessed Miley Cyrus fan authorities say has made previous threats against the singer was arrested at her Las Vegas concert over the weekend.

Law enforcement sources told TMZ in a piece published Tuesday that a possible crisis was averted Saturday when the 26-year-old singer’s bodyguards spotted 42-year-old David Rumsey in the audience and called the cops. (RELATED: Miley Cyrus And Liam Hemsworth Split Up After Being Married For Less Than A Year)

Authorities say Rumsey allegedly wants to get the singer pregnant, reportedly stating to Cyrus’ team, “It’s my life’s mission to impregnate Miley.”

Rumsey also reportedly claimed that he was planning to bring Michael Jackson and Prince back from the dead so he and the “Mother’s Daughter” hitmaker could party with the legends. (RELATED: Miley Cyrus Admits She May Not Have Married Liam Hemsworth If Wildfire Hadn’t Happened)

The fan was first detained by Miley’s security team before he was arrested and booked into the Clark County jail on a felony charge of making threats. He is currently still behind bars.

According to the outlet, Rumsey’s social media account has quite a few eyebrow-raising comments, including a post before the weekend concert apologizing for hurting the “Slide Away” singer and blaming it on President Donald Trump. In another post, he tweeted about meeting in Las Vegas and that they would soon be able to party with Jackson, Prince and Tupac.