Twerking Takes Over D.C. Climate Change Protests

#ShutDownDC was trending Monday on Twitter as Climate activists took to the streets of Washington, D.C., blocking traffic. This traffic block took place in the middle of several intersections, preventing some from being able to get to work, school, or other everyday affairs.

Many interesting and strange scenes were filmed and posted to Twitter. From a man twerking, to people chaining themselves to a boat parked in the middle of an intersection, #ShutDownDC was a dumpster fire of a success.(RELATED: 26 Arrested In DC Climate Change Protests)

Watch this video to recap the climate change protest in first-hand perspective.

