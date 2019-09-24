Wisconsin Releases Video Set To Marshawn Lynch’s ‘Over And Over Again’ Quote

The Wisconsin Badgers dropped an awesome football video on Monday night.

The team’s official Twitter account released a video of Marshawn Lynch’s famous “over and over again” comments set to highlights of them slashing apart Michigan with the run game.

When it comes to football porn, this is about as clear cut as it’ll ever get. Give the awesome video a watch below.

And over … and over … and over … and over … and over … and over again. #OnWisconsin pic.twitter.com/xrrOLTSgRw — Wisconsin Football (@BadgerFootball) September 23, 2019

I saw the famous quotes from the Super Bowl champion floating around Saturday during Wisconsin’s beatdown of Michigan, and they seem pretty appropriate.

After all, that’s exactly what we did to murder Jim Harbaugh’s season. We just lined up against the Wolverines, and my Badgers ran it right down their throats. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

It was borderline cruel.

Imagine being a different Big 10 team and watching that massacre unfold at Camp Randall. There’s no way you could have watched that game and walked away as anything other than terrified.

How do you stop Wisconsin’s running game? I’m honestly not sure you even can. I think you have to just hope to contain it.

Even that might be a pipe dream at this point.

Best of luck to anybody who thinks they can honestly put a defense on the field capable of lining up against Wisconsin.

Michigan thought it was an excellent matchup. They were down 35-0 at one point in the game. You just can’t make this kind of stuff up.

Now, we’ve got a date with Northwestern this weekend. Let the carnage unfold! It’s going to be a fun one.