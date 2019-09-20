Hillary Clinton On Ukraine: Trump ‘Asked A Foreign Power To Help Him Win An Election Again’

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton accused President Donald Trump of colluding with a foreign power Friday, but this time it had nothing to do with Russia.

Clinton seized on a complaint from an anonymous whistleblower to accuse the President of trying to get Ukraine to help him win the 2020 presidential election. (RELATED: Trump Says He Was ‘Surprised’ By Justin Trudeau’s Blackface Scandal)

“The president asked a foreign power to help him win an election,” Clinton tweeted. “Again.”

Clinton was responding to a Thursday night interview that took place between Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani and CNN’s Chris Cuomo. (RELATED: Chris Cuomo Apologizes ‘Fredo’ Video Goes Viral)

The interview devolved when Cuomo and Giuliani began discussing former Vice President Joe Biden’s son Hunter’s relationship with a Ukrainian gas company.

“[Biden’s] been asked about this and said I did nothing for my son and the timing doesn’t match up,” Cuomo said.

“He said I didn’t know my son was under investigation. Garbage. Completely not true,” Giuliani responded.

Clinton has said in the past that she believes the 2016 presidential election was “stolen” from her, and has claimed that the Trump campaign had help from the Russians.

“The Mueller report could not be clearer, the Russians interfered in our election and Trump obstructed justice,” she said in May.