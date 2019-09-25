Maxine Waters On Collusion: ‘There’s Still A Lot More To Come’

California Democratic Rep. Maxine Waters believes “there’s still a lot more to come” regarding President Donald Trump’s alleged ties to Russia.

The California Democrat was interviewed Wednesday by CNN’s Alisyn Camerota about her ongoing subpoena of President Donald Trump’s bank records. During that interview, Waters claimed that Trump has “embraced Putin,” and suggested that he is guilty of Russian collusion.

“17 of our intelligence agencies told us that they absolutely have absolutely discovered that this president was involved with and knew about what was going on with Putin,” she said.

Mueller 2.0? @RepMaxineWaters just told CNN’s Camerota that “there’s still a lot more to come” on Trump/Russia “collusion.” pic.twitter.com/N2gWhakHNI — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) September 25, 2019

Camerota pushed back, “The Muller report, I think it’s fair to say, did not deliver what Democrats were hoping for,” she interjected, before Waters cut her off.

“That is not true, that is not true” replied the representative. “If you’re referring to the collusion part of [the report] it was not as strong, but there’s still a lot more to come about collusion, yes.”

“Meaning what? About Russia or about Ukraine?” Camerota inquired. (RELATED: What Is The Process For Impeaching A President?)

“Both,” Waters replied. “Because when you talk about Russia you have to bring in Ukraine.”

Ukraine is at the center of Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi’s presidential impeachment inquiry, which was launched Tuesday. According to Pelosi and her allies, Trump attempted to pressure Ukraine into investigating former Vice President Joe Biden.