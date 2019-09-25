Politics

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez: Ukraine Transcript Shows Trump Committed ‘An Outright Betrayal Of Our Country’

Justin Caruso Contributor

Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez accused President Donald Trump of committing an “outright betrayal” of the U.S. following the release of the transcript of Trump and Urkanian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s phone call Wednesday.

“Folks, I am surprised the White House even released this transcript. It’s worse than we thought,” Rep. Ocasio-Cortez said. “The President sought to use the powers of the United States government to investigate a political opponent.”

“We have no choice but to impeach,” she added, continuing in a tweet thread, “Also – what they are calling a ‘transcript’ isn’t even a transcript. It’s a collection of notes. This is what they are *admitting* to and it’s way above and beyond what is necessary for impeachment. The President engaged in an outright betrayal of our country.”

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced an impeachment inquiry into Trump’s conduct Tuesday over a whistleblower complaint that he allegedly tried to withhold military aid to Ukraine to pressure the nation to investigate Joe Biden’s son, Hunter.

Trump released a transcript of the phone call Wednesday that appears to show that there was no quid pro quo in the call. (RELATED: President Donald Trump Reacts To The Release Of The Ukraine Call Transcript)

Ocasio-Cortez spoke to reporters Tuesday and said her call for impeachment was at least partially related to “districts experiencing the brunt” of Trump’s policies.

“I think we all, many of us, especially from districts experiencing the brunt of the president’s decisions, have been feeling a sense of urgency around this,” the congresswoman said.