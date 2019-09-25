The Media’s Reaction To Greta Thunberg Vs. The Covington Kids

The media is praising 16-year-old climate activist Greta Thunberg over her support of left-wing causes, but do they have the same reaction to young conservatives?

The tale of the Covington Catholic kids would tell a different story. Watch the difference between the media’s treatment of Thunberg and the young pro-life activists from Kentucky.

