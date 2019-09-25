Ukrainian President Zelensky Jokes With Trump: ‘Better To Be On TV Than By Phone’

President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky gave a joint press conference Wednesday–and Zelensky couldn’t help but joke about the recent controversy over their phone call.

Trump opened the press conference by saying that he and Zelensky have spoken a couple times, and that the media wants to know “every single word.”

“Thank you very much, Mr. President,” Zelensky said after Trump’s introduction.

“Thank you very much. It’s a great pleasure to me to be here. And, it’s better to be on TV than by phone,” he said, leading to laughter in the room.

House Democrats seized on a whistle blower complaint that Trump allegedly called Zelensky and asked him to investigate Joe Biden’s son Hunter, in order to launch an impeachment inquiry against the president.

Trump released the transcript of his call with Zelensky on Wednesday. (RELATED: Democrats Had No Problem Asking Ukraine To Investigate Political Opponents When The Target Was Trump)

The transcripts show that while Trump did push Zelensky to investigate the Biden situation, there was no quid pro quo offer about military aid, as has been widely speculated upon in the media.

The president has called the impeachment push a “witch hunt.”

“The only way they can try to stop me is through impeachment,” he said Tuesday.