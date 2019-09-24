Trump On Impeachment: ‘It’s The Only Way’ Democrats Can Stop Me

President Donald Trump pushed back against growing left-wing calls for his impeachment, saying House Democrats are on a “with hunt” against him.

158 out of 235 House Democrats now support an impeachment inquiry after seven freshman members wrote Monday in the Washington Post that the whistleblower’s allegations against Trump are “unprecedented,” and would warrant impeachment if true. (RELATED: Impeachment Proceedings Usually Move Swiftly, But Democrats Are Playing It Slow)

“I think it’s ridiculous. A witch hunt. I’m leading in the polls,” Trump said Tuesday at the United Nations. “The only way they can try to stop me is through impeachment.”

Trump also reiterated his denial that he asked the incoming Ukrainian president to investigate allegations of corruption against former Vice President and Democratic presidential front-runner Joe Biden’s son, Hunter. (RELATED: Ilhan Omar Says Joe Biden Is Not The Candidate To ‘Tackle A Lot Of Systemic Challenges’)

“It is nonsense and when you see the call, when you see the read-out of the call, which I assume you’ll see at some point, you’ll understand,” Trump said. “That call was perfect. It couldn’t have been nicer.”

House Democrats have been openly considering impeachment since the release of Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s report, which found no evidence that the president nor members of his campaign colluded with the Russian government during the 2016 election, although Mueller left open the possibility that Trump may have obstructed justice.

The House Judiciary Committee passed a resolution earlier this month which set the parameters for a potential impeachment inquiry.