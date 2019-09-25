Washington Redskins Will Stick With Case Keenum At Quarterback, Jay Gruden Says Season ‘Is Not Lost’

Don’t expect to see a change at quarterback for the Washington Redskins right now.

The Redskins and current starter Case Keenum struggled mightily against the Bears on "MNF" as the team's QB was responsible for five turnovers. Yet, first round pick Dwayne Haskins isn't expected to start just yet.

Head coach Jay Gruden told the media the following on Tuesday when discussing potentially playing Haskins, according to ProFootballTalk:

This season is not lost. It’s not over. I know everybody wants to say, ‘It’s over, and the season is over, so go ahead and play Haskins.’ We feel confident we can turn this thing around. I’m out here at practice every day. We’re out here at practice every day evaluating everybody. If we feel like Dwayne gives us the best chance to win in a coming game, we’ll definitely put Dwayne in there. If we feel like it’s Colt [McCoy] when he gets healthy, it could be Colt. Right now, we feel like it’s Case Keenum, and we’re going to move forward with him this week.

I hate to be the guy who has to bring Gruden back to reality, but the season is 100% over for the Redskins. They’re in the same division as the Cowboys and Eagles. Both teams are substantially better, which means the chances of even getting a wildcard are pretty much at zero after a 0-3 start.

At this point, the Redskins are absolutely cooked. You might as well start preparing for the future. You know who isn’t in those feature plans?

Case Keenum. Not even close.

At this point in time, they might as well ride with Dwayne Haskins. Haskins might not be 100% ready right now.

That’s okay. It’s better to have him get some reps in a meaningless season and prepare him for next year than just letting him sit on the bench.

It’d be a different story if the Redskins were competing for a Super Bowl. They’re clearly not in that conversation at all.

Give the ball to Haskins and find out what he can do right now over the next 13 games.

Continuing to play Keenum will get the Redskins nowhere. It’s time to prepare for next year and the seasons that will follow.

Put Haskins under center and let him get as much experience as possible when the expectations are low.