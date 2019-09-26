Gov. Andrew Cuomo And Sandra Lee Split After 14 Years Together

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo and long time partner Sandra Lee have officially called it quits after 14 years of dating.

Cuomo, 61, and Lee, 53, confirmed the rumor that the two are no longer together on Wednesday, according to a report published by Page Six.

“Over the recent past, we have realized that our lives have gone in different directions and our romantic relationship has turned into a deep friendship,” the couple said in a joint statement.

“We will always be family and are fully supportive of each other and dedicated to the girls,” they added. “Our personal lives remain personal and there will be no further comment.” (RELATED: Gov. Andrew Cuomo: America ‘Was Never That Great’)

Reports that the two were on the rocks first surfaced in May of 2018 when the Food Network star was noticeably gone from Cuomo’s campaign website. However, sources then claimed the couple was living their lives separately and spending little time together.

Lee and Cuomo both denied the rumors of a coming split were true at the time.

“We’ve been together 14 years. Nothing has changed. We’re still together,” Lee said.

“And to set the record straight we’re not getting married or not getting divorced or not pregnant and my blood type is B positive not B negative, selling the house, the world is not falling apart,” she added.

The two began dating in 2005 after they were introduced to each other through a mutual friend.