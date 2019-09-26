Florida Football Coach Dan Mullen Says He Isn’t A Fan Of Skinny Jeans

Florida football coach Dan Mullen isn’t a fan of skinny jeans.

The star coach for the Gators lamented skinny jeans as a clothing option, in a video posted Wednesday by Bleacher Report on Twitter.

“I’m not a skinny jeans, skinny kind of clothing, European cut type of guy. That’s not my deal. I have the physique probably for it, but that’s just not my style. I’m no Jesse Palmer,” Mullen said in the clip.

Give it a watch below.

Dan Mullen is out on skinny jeans “I’m no Jesse Palmer.” (via @SECNetwork)pic.twitter.com/ifMsSuNNdX — Bleacher Report CFB (@BR_CFB) September 25, 2019

You can’t be a football guy and wear skinny jeans. You just can’t. That’s not how football works. Football is a man’s game. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

If you’re wearing skinny jeans, then I think soccer might be more your speed. Leave the gridiron to guys who work 40 hours in the coal mine or do other hard labor.

You can’t be chopping down trees in skinny jeans. You just can’t do it.

Hell, I’ll even take it one step further. I’m not sure I’d want to even play for a coach who likes skinny jeans. It’s a sign of weakness.

Do you see Nick Saban running around in hipster clothing? No. Do you know what you do see? Six national title rings.

My friends, that’s not a coincidence.

Props to Mullen for being a voice of reason in 2019. If you’re leading a squad of young men, then skinny jeans aren’t for you!