Gwyneth Paltrow Points To Her Teenage Daughter As Reason For Coming Forward With Harvey Weinstein Allegations

Actress Gwyneth Paltrow got candid about her reasons for speaking out about her experiences with embattled director Harvey Weinstein.

Paltrow, 46, was one of the first women to go on the record with her allegations against Weinstein. The actress accused Weinstein of sexually harassing her in a hotel room when she was just 22 years old, according to a report published by People magazine. Paltrow admitted she was scared, but did it for her daughter during an interview Thursday on the “Today” show.

“I was really scared. I think society had shown us only basically examples where women coming forward ended up not being advantageous for the woman but I really felt like it was time,” Paltrow said. (RELATED: Gwyneth Paltrow Reportedly Played Huge Role In Case Against Harvey Weinstein)

“I think also having a teenage daughter that’s the love of my life, and worrying about her going into the workplace and feeling like if there was ever a chance that there could be a cultural shift on this stuff, I wanted to participate in,” she added. “I never could have imagined that collectively a shift this seismic would happen, but I feel proud that I have a small part in it.”