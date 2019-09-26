Editorial

Melvin Gordon Won’t Play Sunday, Could Be Fined $1.2 Million By The Chargers

Melvin Gordon might be returning to the Los Angeles Chargers, but he still won’t be playing this weekend.

According to Ian Rapoport on Wednesday night, the star running back won’t be on the field Sunday when the Chargers play the Miami Dolphins. (RELATED: Melvin Gordon Ending Holdout)

He also could be fined a ton of money by the team. Adam Schefter added that he’s facing $1.2 million in fines from the team for holding out.

At the end of the season, it’s in his “plans to move on” when he becomes an unrestricted free agent.

If I had to guess right now, the fines will ultimately be waived by the Chargers. That happens a lot when star players come back from holding out.

Of course, there’s no guarantee of that happening in this case, especially because no new deal was reached. I’d still be a bit surprised if the fines went through.

 

It should be fun to see Gordon back on the field for the Chargers, even if it’s only for a grand total of 12 games.

The man is one of the most electric running backs in the game, and he has a tendency to torture defenses with his running abilities.

The former Wisconsin star is an absolute beast coming out of the backfield.

 

Now, there’ll be nonstop chatter about where Gordon ends up next year. I have no doubt some team will write him a fat check. It’s just clearly not going to be the Chargers.