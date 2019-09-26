Melvin Gordon Won’t Play Sunday, Could Be Fined $1.2 Million By The Chargers

Melvin Gordon might be returning to the Los Angeles Chargers, but he still won’t be playing this weekend.

According to Ian Rapoport on Wednesday night, the star running back won’t be on the field Sunday when the Chargers play the Miami Dolphins. (RELATED: Melvin Gordon Ending Holdout)

Sources: The holdout is ending. #Chargers RB Melvin Gordon is, in fact, reporting to the team tomorrow. He won’t play this week, but he is planning to be back in the fold with his teammates. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 25, 2019

He also could be fined a ton of money by the team. Adam Schefter added that he’s facing $1.2 million in fines from the team for holding out.

At the end of the season, it’s in his “plans to move on” when he becomes an unrestricted free agent.

Cost of a holdout: Melvin Gordon will be subject to $1.2 million worth of fines while losing out on $989,118 worth of base salary for the first three games. Gordon still earn $4,615,882 of base salary for the rest of this season. He will be a free agent, with plans to move on. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 26, 2019

If I had to guess right now, the fines will ultimately be waived by the Chargers. That happens a lot when star players come back from holding out.

Of course, there’s no guarantee of that happening in this case, especially because no new deal was reached. I’d still be a bit surprised if the fines went through.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Melvin Gordon III (@melvin) on Aug 14, 2019 at 8:58pm PDT

It should be fun to see Gordon back on the field for the Chargers, even if it’s only for a grand total of 12 games.

The man is one of the most electric running backs in the game, and he has a tendency to torture defenses with his running abilities.

The former Wisconsin star is an absolute beast coming out of the backfield.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Melvin Gordon III (@melvin) on Jun 10, 2019 at 9:04pm PDT

Now, there’ll be nonstop chatter about where Gordon ends up next year. I have no doubt some team will write him a fat check. It’s just clearly not going to be the Chargers.