Melvin Gordon Appears In Another Episode Of ‘Ballers’ Amid Holdout

Melvin Gordon appeared in another episode of “Ballers” as he holds out from the Los Angeles Chargers.

The star running back hasn’t played a down of football this season because he wants a new deal that the team just isn’t willing to give him. (RELATED: Los Angeles Chargers Won’t Give Melvin Gordon New Contract)

However, he has now appeared in multiple episodes of the hit HBO show.

He had already appeared in the third episode of the final season, and I don’t think anybody really had an issue at all.

Then, I was watching the latest episode last night after working out and making dinner, and I was a little surprised to see Gordon in another episode!

Now, let me be crystal clear here. I have no issue with Melvin Gordon being in “Ballers.” Not a single one at all. The man can do what he wants.

However, I’m not sure all the fans out there spending their money to go to games are going to feel the same way.

I know Melvin Gordon wants to just win football games. That much is obvious to me, but questions will always be raised when somebody has time to appear on a TV show multiple times while holding out.

Of course, I realize that these episodes were likely shot before his holdout began, but you never know. At the end of the day, there’s no reason for fans to be too concerned.

Do I understand why they might not be happy? Sure, but there’s nothing to panic about right now. Of all the things somebody could be doing, appearing on “Ballers” is pretty minor.

Fans should just hope he gets back sooner than later because the Chargers need him.

We’ll have to wait and see if he appears in any of the final three episodes. Low-key, the man has some decent acting chops for an athlete.