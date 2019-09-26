‘You Accused Him Of Breaking The Law’: Stewart Balks When Schiff Claims No One Accused Maguire Of Anything

Republican Utah Rep. Chris Stewart balked when House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff claimed that no one had accused acting Director of National Intelligence Joseph Maguire of anything.

Maguire appeared before the committee Thursday to discuss the whistleblower complaint and the transcript of a July 25 phone call between President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, and just as Stewart yielded his time, he added one last thought.

“All right. I don’t know what time it is because our clock isn’t working. I suppose my time is up, but I would conclude by emphasizing once again, good luck convincing the American people that this is a dishonorable man sitting here. Good luck convincing the American people that he has done anything. If you think it will score you points, keep going down that road,” Stewart said.

Schiff jumped in to offer clarification, adding, “I would only say, director, no one has accused you of being a political stooge or dishonorable …” (RELATED: Schiff Clarifies His Fabricated Account Of Ukraine Transcript By Calling It ‘Parody’)

“You accused him of breaking the law, Mr. Chairman,” Stewart fired back.

WATCH:

Stewart used his earlier time to recognize Maguire’s service in the U.S. Navy — 36 years total, and 34 years as a Navy SEAL — and to point out the accusations that had been leveled against him by Democratic members of the committee.

“For someone who hasn’t served in the military, I don’t think they realize how deeply offensive it is to have your honor and integrity questioned,” Stewart said. “Some on this committee have done exactly that. They’ve accused you of breaking the law. I’m going to read one part of many. ‘This raises grave concerns that your office together with the Department of Justice and possibly the White House have engaged in unlawful effort to protect the president.’ There are others that I could read.”