Watch The Trailer For ’24/7 College Football’ On HBO

HBO dropped the trailer for “24/7 College Football,” and it looks absolutely awesome.

The “Hard Knocks” style show will follow Florida, Penn State, Arizona State and Mike Leach at Washington State.

Judging from the trailer, this show is going to be straight porn for fans of college football. As somebody who loves the sport, there’s zero chance I miss an episode of this series when it arrives Oct. 2.

Once you see the trailer below, I think you’ll agree 100%.

This is going to be amazing and there’s no other way to put it. The trailer alone for “24/7 College Football” had me ready to run through a damn wall.

Imagine what the actual show is going to be like. It’s going to probably be straight football fire. How could it not be? (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Following around Mike Leach behind the scenes with a bunch of cameras? Yeah, sign me up right now.

This show can’t get here fast enough. It really can’t. There’s nothing better than college football, and we now are going to get a behind the scenes look at two historic programs (Penn State and Florida), and we’re going to get a look at two legendary coaches in Mike Leach and Herm Edwards.

Sound off in the comments with what you think. Something tells me you guys are all in just like I am on “24/7 College Football.”