Bullet Points: US Narrowly Avoids Worst Terror Attack Since 9/11, Trump Is Beating Obama

An airplane error message prevented what would have been the worst terror attack on American soil since 9/11, but almost no news outlets talked about it.

Today on Bullet Points, Host Anders Hagstrom explains how a member of an American Airlines ground crew sabotaged a Boeing 737, putting the lives of up to 190 passengers at risk had the plane taken off. Also today, President Trump is polling higher than President Barack Obama was at this point during his presidency. What does that mean for Trump’s re-election?

The Women’s March also took steps to purge itself of anti-Semitic members, kicking out leaders like Tamika Mallory and Linda Sarsour. But one of their replacements has proven to be just as anti-Semitic as any of them. (RELATED: Women’s March Board Member: US Military And ISIS Are ‘Comparably Evil’)

