Tucker Says Democrats Are Now ‘Too Radical To Win A Conventional Election’

Tucker Carlson said Friday that Democrats were pushing ahead with impeachment because they had become “too radical to win a conventional election.”

Carlson gave his assessment of the party’s 2020 prospects during the opening segment of “Tucker Carlson Tonight” on Fox News. (RELATED: Democratic Rep. Warns That All His Party Has Coming Is ‘A Failed Impeachment’)

WATCH:

The Fox News host began with his response to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s claim that impeachment was necessary in order to protect the country from the dangers of President Donald Trump.

“It’s about patriotism, kids. Aunt Nancy says it is,” Carlson said sarcastically. “If you love this country, you will shut up and obey her. Ugh. What’s the point of even repeating a talking point that stupid? Is there a single person in this country who really thinks it’s about patriotism? In fact, is there anyone who thinks it’s about protecting the country?”

“How many self-righteous lectures are we going to hear about national security, delivered by the very people who gave us open borders and an endless string of pointless wars?” Carlson continued, arguing that Democrats didn’t care at all about national security. “There is no moral component to any of this. They saw an opening to grab power and they are taking it.”

The only question that remained, Carlson noted, was, “Why now?” Many people have suggested that the 2020 election is only a year off and that the Democrats should focus on winning that, but Carlson had a different theory.

“The president actually is beatable theoretically, anyway. Look at the numbers. You could beat him. You could try anyway. Elizabeth Warren is not a weak candidate. So why not try? Why not just let democracy do its thing as it has every four years for 240 years?” Carlson asked.

“Because, and this is the deepest truth, they can’t. They can’t win that way,” he answered his own question. “The Democratic Party has become too radical to win a conventional election.”

Carlson concluded the statement by arguing that Democrats aren’t really even addressing all Americans with the most basic and universal promise that most political candidates make: “Vote for me, and I will make your life a little better.”

“When was the last time someone on the left said that to you?” he asked. “Unless you are a convicted felon or an illegal alien, you probably can’t remember the last time. In just the last three years the Democratic Party’s agenda has become openly hostile to middle America. By the way, including to many of its own voters. They are not even pretending anymore. If they get power, they are taking away your rights. Starting with the most basic right of all the right to defend yourself and your family.”