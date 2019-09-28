Clemson Beats UNC After Failed 2-Point Conversion. Watch The Ending Of The Game

Clemson survived against North Carolina 21-20 after a failed extra point conversion by the Tar Heels.

After scoring with a little more than a minute remaining in the game, Mack Brown and UNC went for two in an attempt to put the game away in regulation down by one.

They ran the option with freshman phenom quarterback Sam Howell, and the Tigers stuffed them. After a couple knees, Clemson and Dabo Swinney walked off the field as winners. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Watch the ending below.

Clemson buckles down. North Carolina goes for two to take the lead on the No. 1 team in the nation, but comes up short. pic.twitter.com/DOdI1mRR0H — CBS Sports HQ (@CBSSportsHQ) September 28, 2019

Here’s the reality of the situation for everybody reading this who watched the game. The decision to go for two by Mack Brown was 100% the correct call.

Clemson is better at literally every single position on the field. I’m not sure how many kids on UNC could even see the field for the Tigers.

The longer the game drags out in overtime, the higher the odds are that Clemson’s superior talent allows them to win the game.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Clemson Football (@clemsonfb) on Sep 28, 2019 at 2:18pm PDT

When you have the opportunity to land a kill shot on one of the giants of college football, you have to take it.

In this case, Mack Brown swung for the fences instead of overtime, and he failed. That doesn’t mean it was the wrong call.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Carolina Football (@tarheelfootball) on Sep 28, 2019 at 1:17pm PDT

You can criticize the play call, but going for two was the correct move. The Tar Heels put up a hell of a fight but it just wasn’t enough.

Clemson just got a major wakeup call and is lucky to still be undefeated. Hell of a game, and a gutsy move from Brown. It just didn’t work out. That doesn’t mean it was the wrong move.