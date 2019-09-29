Watch John Phillips Defeat Alen Amedovski At UFC Copenhagen

John Phillips destroyed Alen Amedovski at UFC Copenhagen on Saturday.

Phillips only needed 17 seconds to end the UFC matchup, and the video is simply mind-boggling. He came out throwing a flurry of punches and Amedovski stood no chance.

It was over before Amedovski even knew what happened. Watch the awesome fight below.

Only took seconds and @JohnPhillipsmma nearly had the finish three separate times #UFCCopenhagen pic.twitter.com/f1EEoCzeaX — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) September 28, 2019

You really don't see guys get lit up that quick in the UFC. 17 seconds! That's the kind of matchup that people talk about for a long time.

Phillips ended that fight in about the amount of time it takes to load up my G-Mail. He brutalized him.

I’d love to know what Dana White thought as he watched Phillips make quick work of his opponent. That’s the kind of action that must bring a smile to his face.

Sure, the fight didn’t last long, but that’s the kind of brutal matchup that makes the rounds in the news cycle because it happens so rarely.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by John Phillips (@johnphillips85) on Sep 12, 2019 at 1:26pm PDT

Props to Phillips for getting the big UFC win. There’s no doubt at all that was one hell of an impressive fight.