5.54 Million People Watched Ohio State Beat Nebraska 48-7 On ABC

A ton of people watched the Ohio State Buckeyes annihilate Nebraska late Saturday night.

According to TVByTheNumbers, 5.54 million people tuned in for the game on ABC as Justin Fields and company won 48-7. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

That’s up more than two million viewers from the same slot a week ago.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Ohio State Football (@ohiostatefb) on Sep 28, 2019 at 6:13pm PDT

These numbers are just further proof that Ohio State’s brand is pretty much second to none. They played in primetime under the lights, and a staggering amount of people watched.

You know you’re a gigantic brand when millions and millions of people watch a blowout. The game in Lincoln was never close.

It was hardly even a game. It was just the Buckeyes rolling the hell out of the Cornhuskers.

As I’ve said before, it’s always a great sign for America whenever millions and millions of people are tuning in for college football games.

It’s a sign that the core of this country is still focused on things that matter instead of petty issues and dumb fights.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Ohio State Football (@ohiostatefb) on Sep 28, 2019 at 4:38pm PDT

I was in a few bars Saturday night, and people were glued to the televisions to soak up all the action. Again, that’s a win for America whenever that happens.

There’s nothing more beautiful than seeing dozens of people in a bar from different backgrounds locked in on the action, especially when Nebraska is getting beaten like they stole something.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Ohio State Football (@ohiostatefb) on Sep 29, 2019 at 2:42pm PDT

