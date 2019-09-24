Oddsmakers Think Urban Meyer Is Nearly A Lock To Be Head Coach Again In 2020

Oddsmakers heavily favor Urban Meyer to be a head coach in college football when the 2020 season begins.

According to odds from BetOnline_ag, Meyer is currently at -1000 to be walking the sidelines calling the shots for a program when next year gets underway.

That makes him a heavy favorite to return to the sport that he dominated for so long.

There’s only one program I think that could successfully get the Ohio State and Florida legend out of retirement.

It’s USC, and it’s probably realistically the only option for a return that’s on the table for college football fans. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

It has the money, it has the recruiting and it has the prestige to compete with anybody.

The problem for Meyer is that USC is currently doing better than expected, and just knocked off Utah. Would the Trojans really fire Clay Helton if he gets them to 10 or 11 wins?

I’m not so sure, but there’s also still a lot of time left. I guess USC would can Helton if they knew for sure that Meyer was coming.

In that case, they’d be stupid to keep Helton, but that’s just going to become a dirty situation, especially if USC continues to win.

Imagine a 10-2 or an 11-1 head coach getting fired. It’s almost too unrealistic to consider. Yet, I’m confident USC would do just about anything at this point to get the three-time national champion.

We’ll have to see what happens, but I do think there’s a high chance Meyer is coaching in Pasadena in 2020. I’d be a little surprised if he’s not.

Clay Helton is coaching for his job every single week, and that seems likely to fall apart sooner than later.