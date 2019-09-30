‘Sunday Night Football’ Ratings Skyrocket For The Saints Beating The Cowboys, Up 26% From 2018

The TV ratings for “Sunday Night Football” when the Saints beat the Cowboys were huge.

According to The Hollywood Reporter on Monday, “SNF” got a rating of 15.5, which means roughly 15.5% of households with a TV watched. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

That was a huge boom for NBC, and was up 26% bump from the 2018 slot of the same time.

You’d have to be an idiot to not expect huge ratings from this game. The Cowboys and Saints are two of the biggest brands in all of football.

The Cowboys are the most valuable franchise in all of sports. When two teams like that come together for a primetime game, the numbers are always going to be huge.

That’s just a fact, and there’s no way to spin it otherwise.

The ratings this season have truly been something to behold through four weeks.

They’ve been absolutely monstrous, and that’s good news for the league. While Roger Goodell isn’t beloved by the fans at all, you’d have to be insane to not acknowledge he has the league rocking right now.

My guess is the ratings will only go up as more and more weeks pass.