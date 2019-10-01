Church Of Sweden Claims Jesus Christ Appointed Greta Thunberg As His ‘Successor’

The Church of Sweden claimed that Jesus Christ has appointed teen climate activist Greta Thunberg as “one of his successors” in a December 2018 tweet that has resurfaced on social media.

“Announcement! Jesus of Nazareth has now appointed one of his successors, Greta Thunberg,” tweeted Sweden’s largest Christian church denomination on Dec. 1, 2018. The account, operated by the Limhamns Church, is filled with many such proclamations about climate change activism.

????Lucka 1❄️

Kungörelse! Jesus från Nasaret har nu utsett en av sina efterträdare, nämligen Greta Thunberg.???? — Limhamns kyrka (@Limhamnskyrka) December 1, 2018

The tweet has been rediscovered as Thunberg has left her native Sweden on a climate change odyssey that included stops at the United Nations and a climate strike march in Montreal, where she marched with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

The teenager’s activism has not endeared her to everyone, as her critics argue that she is being used by the rich and powerful to advance a leftist agenda.

"My message is that we'll be watching you," Thunberg warned the room full of world leaders. "You all come to us young people for hope, how dare you? You have stolen my dreams and my childhood with your empty words and yet I'm one of the lucky ones … We are in the beginning of a mass extinction and all you can talk about is money and fairy tales of eternal economic growth. How dare you?"