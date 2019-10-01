East Carolina University Interim Chancellor Dan Gerlach Placed On Leave After He Drinks A Few Cold Beers At The Bar

East Carolina University apparently hates beer and freedom after its interim chancellor was placed on leave.

Dan Gerlach is currently on leave after photos surfaced of him drinking at a local bar with “two male acquaintances” and taking pictures with younger people, according to WNCT. Seems pretty innocent. Apparently, the people running ECU feel very differently. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

“ECU Interim Chancellor Dan Gerlach has been placed on administrative leave pending further investigation,” UNC system president Bill Roper said in a Monday release, according to WNCT.

In response, Gerlach released his own statement and said the following in part:

When I first started here, and even before, one constant concern that I heard was that our students needed a leader of the university to be present and approachable, someone who can speak to them in their language. That’s what I’ve set out to do at ECU. I regret that these photos are being perceived as anything more than what they are.

I honestly can’t believe this is a real situation. What kind of country are we living in when a university chancellor can’t enjoy a few beers without getting placed on leave?

How is this a real thing? Barstool Sports has some of the photos, and you can see them here. There’s nothing at all that jumps off of the page about them.

Placing Gerlach on leave is a slap in the face to every single person who fought in the Revolutionary War. Are we living in America or North Korea?

Judging from the actions of ECU, it would seem like we’re living in the latter.

We didn’t storm the beaches of Normandy so that chancellors could be placed on leave decades later for simply drinking a beer.

That’s not what freedom is about at all. In fact, it’s the exact opposite of what freedom means. If we can’t drink a cold brew without getting in trouble, then we’re lost as a nation.

The communist and SJWs have officially won if that’s the case.

Shame on ECU and everybody involved with this situation. I hope their beer is flat and warm for the rest of time!

