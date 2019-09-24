Carson King Raises More Than $1 Million For Children’s Hospital After GameDay Sign

Carson King has now raised a staggering amount of money for an Iowa children’s hospital.

King went viral after bringing a sign to GameDay in Ames asking for money to buy some more Busch Light. What happened instead of just getting some beer money was much better. Cash started pouring in from all over the place, and King had a great use for the money.

We’ve now reached over $67,000.00! Which means that @UIchildrens is going to receive over $200.000.00 after @BuschBeer and @venmo match! Let’s go baby! #ForTheKids — Carson King (@CarsonKing2) September 19, 2019

According to King’s Facebook page, he has now raised $1,065,000.00 for the University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital.

Venmo and Busch also agreed to make matching donations to whatever King could raise through his account, and it looks like both companies will be writing big checks.

We see a lot of great stories, but this is one of our favs @CarsonKing2. Count us in for matching the donation to the hospital, too. #ftk @BuschBeer @CollegeGameDay https://t.co/thS8JXOXC3 — Venmo (@venmo) September 17, 2019

.@CarsonKing2 this is the best thing we have read all year, we’re inspired. We’re going to match your donation to University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics, and we’ll throw in some of that Busch Light you were looking for. https://t.co/NPPrPp6zJg — Busch Beer (@BuschBeer) September 17, 2019

This whole movement only further proves that the internet really can be a place for good. King showed up to GameDay looking for beer money. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Instead, he raised a ton of money for kids who desperately need it. I can’t think of a much better example of when the internet brings people together for a great cause.

Hell, King might not need to buy a beer for the rest of his life as long as he’s in Iowa. The man is now a local hero, and there’s plenty of people who owe him a big thank you.

Well done, King and everybody who pitched in. Hell of an all-around great effort.