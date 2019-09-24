Editorial

Carson King Raises More Than $1 Million For Children’s Hospital After GameDay Sign

Carson King has now raised a staggering amount of money for an Iowa children’s hospital.

King went viral after bringing a sign to GameDay in Ames asking for money to buy some more Busch Light. What happened instead of just getting some beer money was much better. Cash started pouring in from all over the place, and King had a great use for the money.

According to King’s Facebook page, he has now raised $1,065,000.00 for the University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital.

Venmo and Busch also agreed to make matching donations to whatever King could raise through his account, and it looks like both companies will be writing big checks.

This whole movement only further proves that the internet really can be a place for good. King showed up to GameDay looking for beer money. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Instead, he raised a ton of money for kids who desperately need it. I can’t think of a much better example of when the internet brings people together for a great cause.

Hell, King might not need to buy a beer for the rest of his life as long as he’s in Iowa. The man is now a local hero, and there’s plenty of people who owe him a big thank you.

Well done, King and everybody who pitched in. Hell of an all-around great effort.